Crippled By Crisis, Sri Lanka's Bar Association Demands Action On Perpetrators Of Violence

After Sri Lanka witnessed violence on May 9, where 8 people lost their lives and over 200 were injured, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called for strict actions against the perpetrators. BASL issued a statement saying that the Bar Association of Sri Lanka expresses its deep concern about the violence that erupted on May 9, which began with chaos in Temple Trees on protest sites Galle Face. The government supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protesters at Galle Face.

The attacks on the protest site sparked an extraordinary outburst of violence against many people, including Members of Parliament and local government officials, resulting in deaths, injuries, and the destruction of public and private property. BASL stated that it condemns all forms of violence and those who commit these acts of violence must be prosecuted according to the law. It further stated that while peaceful protests are welcomed, violence should be avoided at all costs and no one should justify or endorse any act of violence.

The Bar Association continued by stating that individuals who organized and provoked the mob at Temple Trees, which is the home of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have the primary responsibility for the events. The mob went from the Temple Trees to the protest places and attacked peaceful protesters. BASL further said that the police's failure to intervene to stop the mob and take essential steps to quell it is cause for serious worry. Previously, the Sri Lanka Police sought and received court orders prohibiting marches and processions in connection with anti-government protests, but they failed miserably to take action against the mob at Temple Trees.

Violence has shattered trust in the whole regime: BASL

BASL suggests that the violence has shattered trust in the whole regime, including the President and jeopardised efforts to restore political and economic stability. It stated that in these circumstances, authorities must take swift steps to restore public confidence and peace and for this reason, the BASL asks that all those who provoked, conspired to unleash the violent crowd from Temple Trees, and participated in the violence be arrested immediately, regardless of their positions in the government or their family connections. It further said that the police should obtain urgent travel bans against such people who were involved. The BASL has also demanded a full investigation of the violence against peaceful protesters near Temple Trees.

