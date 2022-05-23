Croatia: 4 Soccer Fans Sustain Bullet Injury After Police Fired Live Rounds Amid Violence

Croatian police officers on Sunday fired live ammunition into the air and ground to disperse football fans who engaged in violent altercations in Zagreb. At least 35 people were injured in the chaos, including four with bullet wounds. According to Croatian police, the deployed personnel issued several warnings before they were "forced" to take such measures, reported Associated Press.

The clashes on Sunday broke out between the Croatian police and the soccer fans after the latter attacked a monitored convoy of 260 busses on a highway with iron bars, bats, and flares. The convoy included 260 cars and buses comprising Hajduk Split's fans under police escort. The football fans were being transported to their city after the Splits team lost 3-1 to Zagreb. Notably, both Splits - the second-largest city of Croatia and Zagreb- the capital city of Croatia are arch-nemesis when it comes to football. About 2,000 fans were being transported, when a group breached the vehicles and ran out of the vans to block highway traffic, and attacked police escorts.

"There were no signs something like this could happen. They (the Split fans) blocked traffic, suddenly ran out of their vehicles, and advanced on the police who were 10 times outnumbered," said a senior police official in charge of public security, Damir Baric, as quoted by AP.

At least 35 injured in soccer fan clashes

The Spilt fans were reportedly infuriated after they were denied entry to the Zagreb football ground. As many as 35 people have been injured in the violence that ensued. Zagreb Police chief Marko Rasic on Sunday stated that the officer tried to hide in the vans but the enraged fans hurled stones and set the van on fire, forcing the officers to evacuate. He further added that the aforesaid officers then fired 12 live rounds mainly into the air and on the ground to disperse the crowd. Four fans were struck by the bullets fired by the police. Two of them are reported to be severely injured. However, the bullets must have ricocheted and wounded the attackers, he added.

43 people have been identified and apprehended following the violent outbreak of commotion. The detainees are facing charges of inciting unrest, a misdemeanour. If proved guilty, the accused will face a prison term from six months to five years.

