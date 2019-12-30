Croatian Court Rules MOL And Former PM Guilty In Corruption Case

In a decision that opens up a new chapter in a legal battle that has been going on for a decade, a Croatian court has ruled that it's former Prime Minister and Hungarian energy group MOL were both guilty of corruption. Zsolt Hernadi, the Chief executive and chairman of MOL was found guilty of trying to bribe Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader.

Arrest warrants issued

Both Hernadi and Sanader have denied any wrongdoing and have been sentenced to two and six years respectively. Zsolt Hernadi tried to bribe Sanader so that MOL could become the key decision-maker in Croatian energy firm INA. While MOL is the biggest shareholder it is not the majority shareholder. MOL owns almost 50 per cent while the city of Zagreb owns 45 per cent.

Hernadi and Sanader were both absent from the proceeding and warrants for their arrest have been issued. The guilty verdicts are not final and can be appealed. President of the Croatian court that passed the verdict said that there was an active European arrest warrant for Hernadi and he appealed to Hungary to honour the warrant. The MOL group in a statement said that it was disappointed with the verdict and further stated that both the Hungarian authorities and the United Nation had found no evidence of wrongdoing by MOL officials.

In related news, Croatia voted for a presidential election on December 22 which is considered to weaken the ruling conservatives as the nation set to lead the European Union. The results of the pre-Christmas polls are likely to be declared on January 5 which has evolved into a tight race between conservative incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and the main rivals on the right and the left.

Read: Croatia Cast Ballots In Presidential Vote, Set To Lead European Union

Read: Roberta Mikelic Opens 'Museum Of Hangovers' In Croatia To Showcase 'picked-up' Items

Grabar-Kitarovic has been president since 2015 with support from HDZ, which is a centre-right party leading Croatia since its independence since 1991. During her term, she has become unsteady representing the party's moderates and satisfying to its nationalist faction. Grabar-Kitarovic conducted her final campaign rally on Friday in eastern Vukovar. Her comments for those who fought and died in the war were seen as a part of her battle to attract far-right voters from turning to her opposition Miroslav Skoro.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Guna Administration Recovers Encroached Land Worth Rs 15 Crore

Read: Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Government, Says 'it Has Crossed All Levels Of Humanity'