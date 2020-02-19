Australian Crocodile Wranglers Fail To Release Tyre Stuck Around Reptile's Neck

A group of crocodile wranglers headed by animal expert Matt Wright have failed in their first attempt to free the Indonesian crocodile from a tyre stuck around its neck for the last few years. As per the reports, it is believed that the crocodile in the Indonesian city of Palau is thought to have a motor scooter tyre stuck around its neck for the last three-to-five years. Aussie croc specialist Matt Wright, who stars in National Geographic show 'Outback Wrangler' reportedly received a call from the local authorities in central Sulawesi who briefed him about the reptile's condition.

Croc wranglers putting their best efforts

They said that the four-metre reptile is being strangled to death by the tyre as it grows. Wright reportedly stated that he and his team are putting best efforts to rescue the crocodile and relieve it from the tyre stuck in its neck. He explained that the tyre has been around the crocodile's neck for a few years now with the croc being able to survive and live unaffected. He added that their contacts in Indonesia recently shared the pictures which reveal that the tyre looks tighter than before and the crocodile can be seen struggling to breathe.

Matt Wright joins the bid

The television personality has joined a bid to help capture a giant Indonesian crocodile and remove a motorcycle tyre stuck around its neck, as per reports. Matt Wright, host of National Geographic's Monster Croc Wrangler show was on the island of Sulawesi on February 13, with its team all prepared to save the tyre-tied reptile. Wright told his 200,000 followers on Instagram that he along with his team had trapped a smaller crocodile on February 12 "training for the main event". He added that catching the bigger beast was a challenge because of the tough environment and the main fact was it wasn't hungry due to plenty amount of food in the river.

