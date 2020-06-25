CrossFit Owner Greg Glassman Sells Company After George Floyd Controversy

CrossFit owner Greg Glassman has sold his company weeks after stepping down as its CEO over comments he made about George Floyd, an African-American man who was allegedly killed by a Caucasian police officer on May 25 in Minnesota. The company has been sold off to Eric Roza, who is the co-founder of CrossFit gym. According to reports, the value of CrossFit has been previously estimated at about $4 billion, but the terms of the deal between Glassman and Roza is not yet clear.

The controversy

The controversy sparked after Greg Glassman commented on a post by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) which shared its director’s statement calling racism and discrimination as critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. Greg responded by saying, "It's FLOYD-19." He further added, "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.' Thanks!"

Following Greg's comment, Reebok announced that it will be ending its partnership with the fitness brand CrossFit HQ after fulfilling its contractual commitments in 2020. Nick Hurndon, the owner of CrossFit Magnus, made public a letter written to CrossFit headquarters in which it announced ending the company’s affiliation. Greg later issued a statement where he apologised for his comments, but it was already too late. Then on June 9, Greg announced that he was stepping down as CrossFit's CEO. Greg has now deleted his Twitter handle. Many people say his comments were offensive and racist and cost him his position as CEO of CrossFit HQ.

