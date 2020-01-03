California Bans Discrimination Against Natural Hair, Implements CROWN Act

People in California have now the protection of law to wear their natural hair to workplaces and classrooms. The CROWN Act (Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair) that was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July officially came into effect in the state on New Year's Day.

The legislation amended the state’s discriminatory laws and added hair texture and protective hairstyles like braids and locks and twists to the definition of race. State Sen. Holly Mitchell. I advocated it in California's legislature. Mitchell in the Senate last year said that google image search for unprofessional hairstyles yielded only pictures of black women with their natural hair or wearing natural hair braids and twists and although the fact was disheartening but not very surprising.

The CROWN Act's passage in California set off a chain of similar efforts across the country. In July, New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed on a bill, turning it into a law which amended the state’s Human Rights Law and Dignity for All Students Act to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles. Several other states and cities are considering passing similar legislations. Cincinnati legislators announced plans in October to become the next city to ban discrimination against natural hair as it relates to employment and housing opportunities as well as public accommodations.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat who represents Louisiana's 2nd District, also introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives and is joined by congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Marcia Fudge and Barbara Lee.