Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia MBS Congratulates UAE's New Leadership

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, recently placed a call to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE. During the phone conversation, the Crown Prince congratulated Sheikh Mansour on his recent appointment as Vice President of the UAE.

In addition to his call with Sheikh Mansour, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, also reached out to several other Emirati officials to extend his congratulations. These included H.H. Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Saudi crown prince offers well wishes

In his calls to the Emirati officials, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, offered his good wishes and hopes for success in their duties of serving their country and people. He also expressed his prayers for further development and prosperity for the UAE, invoking blessings from God Almighty. The Emirati officials, in turn, expressed their gratitude to the Saudi Crown Prince for his sincere sentiments towards their country's leadership and people. They also extended their hopes for continued progress and prosperity in Saudi Arabia.

During the phone conversations, both the Saudi Crown Prince and the Emirati officials emphasised the strong and enduring fraternal bonds that unite their two nations. They expressed their shared commitment to deepening these ties further in order to advance the interests of their respective countries and peoples.