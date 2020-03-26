Coronavirus Lockdown: Cruise Passengers In Australia To Be Quarantined With The Quokkas

As the Coronavirus pandemic grips the entire world in a lockdown situation, nearly 800 passengers in Australia will be quarantined on an island which is home to hundreds of the country's "cutest marsupials" — the quokkas. As per the reports, the passengers aboard the Vasco Da Gama will be disembarked in the Rottnest Island, situated off the west coast. The decision was taken after Perth island blocked docking of any ship following the outbreak of the infectious COVID-19.

800 people will be quarantined

According to reports, passengers will be ferried off in groups to the island which is a major tourist hotspot and home to the beautiful quokkas. Quokkas are a nocturnal animal and considered to be an endangered species residing in south-western Australia. As per international media reports, 800 people will be housed in the existing and vacated island, which includes a hostel, bungalows, cabins and dormitories.

Australian health authorities on Thursday said that deaths due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country has touched 12 along with the demise of three elderly persons while the total number of infections has risen to nearly 2,800.

The state of Victoria recorded the deaths of three men in their old age diagnosed with deadly Coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities due to the deadly coronavirus infection to 13.

In a bid to contain the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, authorities in Australia announced that a maximum of ten people will be allowed to attend funerals and five to attend weddings. According to reports, the new rules will take effect at midnight on March 25.

According to reports, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison emerged from a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to announce a range of measures aimed at keeping social gatherings to a minimum. The government has already put the country on shutdown, closing pubs and places of worship in a bid to stop the virus from spreading.

