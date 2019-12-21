Cruise Ships Collide Into Each Other At Mexico Port, 6 People Injured

Six people were reportedly left injured when a Carnival cruise ship trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico, crashed into another already docked ship at the port on December 20. While talking to international media, Carnival Cruise Line spokesman Vance Gulliksen said that the Carnival Glory was trying to dock when it made contact with the smaller Carnival Legend. He further referred to the crash as technically an 'allision'.

Kyle McAvoy, a retired Coast Guard captain and marine safety expert with consulting firm Robson Forensic said that an investigation is underway as according to him these two ships are a frequent caller on the port and it is somewhat of a routine for them. He further added that the investigation will figure out what went wrong this time. The investigators are also expected to look at several factors including, what the mooring plan was for the Carnival Glory, what role wind and other weather might have played, and whether the ship's engine had any issues that could have affected propulsion.

READ: Cruise Ship Captain In May’s Deadly Danube Crash Re-arrested

READ: Cruise Drifts Off Australian Coast With Over 900 Passengers After Power Blackout

'Someone could've died'

There were also several passengers on the Carnival ships and the nearby area who posted videos and photos of the accident. In a Twitter post, a woman can be seen explaining the moving ship veer toward the nearby Oasis of the Seas. In another video, a man can be heard saying, “Someone could have died!”. A Twitter user, who was also a passenger on Carnival Legend also tweeted that he was eating his breakfast on the ship when the crash happened. He reportedly said, “All of a sudden we felt the ship rock to one side and then back into place". "A few minutes later, the cruise director announced that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship while docking due to the high winds and rough ocean conditions in Cozumel”.

So uh yeah, just witnessed a cruise ship crash in Cozumel. #carnivalglory #carnivallegend pic.twitter.com/WbtioFqVKe — Jordan Moseley (@j_moseley) December 20, 2019

READ: A Cruise Worker Charged With Raping 13-year-old Girl

READ: Florida Fast Train Connects Cruise Passengers To Miami Port