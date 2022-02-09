CSTO Ready To Consider India's Appeal For Status Of Observer Or Partner

Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Mikael Agasandyan has affirmed that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to consider India's appeal for the status of a CSTO observer or partner. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the same was also asserted by the new Russian ambassador to New Delhi, Denis Alipov on January 31, this year. As per Alipov, Moscow was interested in strengthening India-CSTO ties. Also, he added that contacts had already been established.

"In this regard, I would also like to note that since last year, the institutes of an observer to the CSTO and a partner of the CSTO began to operate in our organization, and the latter status is more 'advanced' in the framework of cooperation, as well as rights and obligations," Agasandyan said when asked whether the CSTO plans to strengthen ties with India.

"We are not going to impose ourselves on anyone, but we are ready to constructively and promptly consider relevant requests from third countries and organizations as they are received," added Agasandyan.

Further, the diplomat added that the intergovernmental military alliance is open to the development of mutually fruitful and good cordial connections both with other global and regional institutions and with other nations that follow the standards and doctrines of international law, including the UN Charter.

"Among these countries, India, which is one of the leading power on the world stage, has special interests in the Eurasian space," Agasandyan noted.

New Delhi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit last month

Notably, the first India-Central Asia Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in virtual format was attended by five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan's Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Kyrgyz Republic's Sadyr Japarov. During the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the leaders noted the need for continued large-scale and long-term economic cooperation between Central Asian countries and India in order to strengthen and expand inter-connectivity. In this context, the President of Turkmenistan stressed the importance of the TAPI gas pipeline project. The sides acknowledged that defence cooperation constitutes an important pillar between India and concerned Central Asian countries. The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan expressed satisfaction over regular bilateral military counter-terrorism exercises with India, according to MEA.

(With inputs from ANI)

