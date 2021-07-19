Cuba: COVID Cases Skyrocket Amid Protest Against Government

Cuba has reported the highest daily rate of COVID-19 infections after people took to the streets in Havana and other towns to protest against the communist government. The Caribbean nation had successfully maintained low COVID-19 infection rates last year. However, the protests have skyrocketed per capita contagion in the Americas, the Indian Express reported.

Nearly 70,000 people were reported to be infected by the Delta variant of COVID-19. As many as 4,000 confirmed cases per 1 lakh people were recorded in the last one week in the Latin American nation. According to reports, the data recorded was approximately 9 times greater than the world average and significantly more than any other country in the Americas. Local media coverage has bared the vulnerable condition of healthcare facilities in the country, grappling with insufficient beds and oxygen supply.

Cubans protest for food, vaccines, and more

Cubans demonstrated angst against the economic collapse and restrictions in civil liberties in the communist-run country. The outbreak was fuelled by incompetency of the government in meeting vaccine and food shortages and high rates of products, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Talking to Associated Press, one of the protesters said, "We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That's why I'm here." People were seen chanting 'Freedom', 'Enough', and 'Unite'.

The protesters, mainly young people marched on the streets of Havana in the afternoon on July 11, which disrupted traffic until the police moved in to control the situation. Protesters marched in cities, including the capital Havana, echoing, "Down with the dictatorship!" The protesters grew to a few thousands in Galeano Avenue and the marchers continued to protest despite tear gas barrages. People were also seen pelting stones at police vehicles, which prompted the police to intervene. The police fired tear gas and used pepper spray to tackle the mob. Havana Police, who were present at the spot in civil uniforms, detained several protesters.

Cuba blames the U.S for the unrest

The Cuban government has reportedly blamed the U.S. for the unrest in the country. According to government officials, the protesters were manipulated by the US government through several social media campaigns. The manipulation instigated the supporters to protest against the government. One of the biggest anti-government protests in Cuba has also gained the support of the US government. US President Joe Biden extended full support to the people protesting for their freedom.

