Cuba: Locals Protest For 'freedom', Food And COVID Vaccines; Chant 'Down With Communism'

Cubans took to the streets in Havana and other towns to protest against the communist government. The people marched against the vaccine shortages, food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 crisis. Protesters chanted "Freedom," "Enough," and "Join" before police arrived, according to The Associated Press.

Cubans protest against government

The protesters mainly young people marched on Havana in the afternoon on July 11 that disrupted traffic until police moved in to control the situation. The protest comes at a time when Cuba is experiencing the rise in COVID-19 infections. Protesters voiced their anger due to the economic collapse and restrictions on civil liberties, reported BBC News. The protesters marched in cities including the capital Havana, shouting, "Down with the dictatorship!". The protesters demand a faster COVID-19 vaccination programme. As per reports, the long food lines and a shortage of vaccines have resulted in public anger.

"We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That’s why I’m here," one middle-age protester told The Associated Press.

The protesters grew to a few thousand in Galeano Avenue and the marchers continued to protest despite tear gas barrages. People standing on many balconies along the central artery in the Centro Habana neighbourhood applauded the protesters passing by. Some protesters threw stones at police, after which police officers began arresting people and the marchers dispersed. According to AP, around 20 people were taken away in a police vehicle or by individuals in civilian clothes.

Pro-government march

Amid the anti-government protests, Cubans took to the streets in support of the government. They arrived with a large Cuban flag shouting slogans in favour of the late President Fidel Castro and the Cuban revolution. President Miguel Diaz-Canel walked with the pro-government marchers on the streets. The Cuban president also entered a few homes and took questions from residents.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP