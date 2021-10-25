Cuba To Lift COVID Restrictions After Inoculating 100% Population With First Vaccine Dose

As the cases of COVID-19 decreased, the Cuban government has announced an ease in restrictions from November 1, news agency Xinhua reported on Monday. According to the report, the major decision came days after the country inoculated 100% of its population with the first dose of homegrown coronavirus vaccine. With the latest announcement, Cuba is planning to resume restaurants, cafeterias and sports facilities across the country. Apart from eateries, it has also announced to resume national bus, train and ferry services from November 1.

Moreover, the government has also announced to open bars, nightclubs and leisure centres with 50% capacity. It has already resumed museums and galleries services with strict guidelines. As the tourism sector is the one that has been reeling under the stress of COVID-19, the government has announced a relaxation for seaside resorts such as Varadero, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria.

In addition to this, it has announced to open the national capital, Havana even during the night in order to let the locals enjoy outdoor activities on weekends. Meanwhile, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero directed the government officials to strictly follow all safety guidelines and coronavirus protocols to minimize the risk of contagion with the virus, reported Xinhua.

Cuba vaccinations: 62% of the population got both doses

Quoting the Marrero, the Chinese media organisation said that the Prime Minister directed the officials to ensure monitoring of COVID protocols during the peak hours. The decision has been widely welcomed by the countrymen as the nation has achieved one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. According to the official vaccination status, more than 62% of the population got both doses of the COVID vaccine. Despite US sanctions aimed at forcing the government to collapse, the socialist island nation has developed five vaccines. After Cuba's recent approval of immunisation for children between 2 and 18 years, more than 1.6 million children have taken their first doses in the last three weeks.

Cuba expects some economic recovery

Children are currently only permitted to get Soberana Plus, one of five vaccines manufactured by Cuba's robust biotech industry. Notably, Cuba has reported 1,319 more COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Sunday. With this, the total cases rose to 9,45,750 and the death tally to 8,182. Moreover, the Economy Ministry Alejandro Gil on Tuesday said that the country gradual opening of economic activity should lead to economic recovery. Gil said Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was expected to rise by 2%. The minister also noted the sanctions imposed by the US that deeply affected the economy last year.

Image: Twitter/@MMarreroCruz/Pixabay