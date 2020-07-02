Cuba: Havana To Begin A Partial Reopening On July 3 As Coronavirus Cases Drop

Cuba will partially reopen its capital city, Havana on July 3, Friday Prime Minister Marrero Cruz reportedly said on Wednesday night. According to the reports, the country closed its borders earlier in March after cancelling all regular commercial flights to and from the island due to the coronavirus pandemic and imposed strict lockdown measures after three Italian tourists were infected with coronavirus disease.

Cuba to ease lockdown restrictions

But recently as many countries eased lockdown measures to revive their economy, Cuba is also following their footprints and aims gradual easing of restrictions as the infection cases drops. As per the reports, the reopening of Havana will allow restaurants, bars, and other businesses to reopen but with limited numbers of people, the Prime Minister said. The local residents in the city will also be allowed to visit the beach for the first time in nearly three months. As per the reports, the international travel to and from Cuba will remain suspended. The visitors will be able to visit five offshore islands that the Cuban government has developed for tourism. The Cuban health officials reportedly said that as of Wednesday the country recorded 86 deaths and 2,348 cases of coronavirus.

Country to test all visitors

Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on June 10 reportedly said that the country will be testing all visitors for coronavirus when it reopens to international tourism. While unveiling the plan for lifting partial lockdown measures, Cruz said that testing will, however, be limited to the beach resorts at the keys of the island.

While he did not give any time frame for the reopening of the tourism, he, however, said that the specialists would conduct epidemiological monitoring at hotels, where occupation would be limited. Furthermore, he also reportedly mentioned that excursions would be restricted to the keys and visitors would not be allowed to visit Havana at first. While speaking to the council of ministers, the Cuban PM also reportedly said that the nation would open first to domestic tourism and further details would be announced soon.

