Cuban President Blames US Sanctions For Anti-government Protests

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel blamed the country's demonstrations on US sanctions after US President Joe Biden said he stands with the Cuban people. As protests against the government erupted, Biden said the Cuban dictatorship should listen to its people.

On Monday, the streets of Havana were quiet, despite a substantial police presence. Thousands of Cubans joined street rallies from Havana to Santiago on Sunday, chanting "freedom" and asking President Miguel Diaz-Canel to resign in the largest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

80 activists and journalists have been jailed

According to the exiles rights group Cubalex, at least 80 demonstrators, activists, and independent journalists have been jailed around the country since Sunday. The Cuban President Diaz-Canel claimed the demonstrators were mercenaries recruited by the US to destabilise the country, and he urged his people to protect the revolution, referring to the 1959 insurrection that brought Communist authority to the country.

As demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday protesting lack lack of basic necessities in the country, Obrador called for the US economic sanctions to be lifted. As Cubans urged President Miguel Diaz-Canel to resign, the Cuban President asked for a "humanitarian gesture."

Julie Chung, the US's senior ambassador for Latin America took to Twitter and praised Cuban people for bravely expressing freedom in the face of repression.

Cuba's people continue to bravely express yearning for freedom in the face of repression.



We call on Cuba's gov’t to:

Refrain from violence.

Listen to their citizens’ demands.

Respect protestor & journalist rights.



The Cuban people have waited long enough for ¡Libertad! — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 12, 2021

The United States, which has had a long history of hostility with Cuba, has stated that it stands with Cubans and urged government officials to refrain from violence and listen to the people.

Cuba's vaccine drive is moving slow, the economy has shrunk

In the midst of the tumultuous scenario, Russia's foreign ministry declared that outside meddling in the country's internal affairs is "unacceptable." The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country, with the vaccine drive moving at a snail's pace despite the fact that the country's economy has shrunk in the last year. Cuba reported 6,923 COVID-19 infections and 47 deaths on Sunday, with hospitals pressed to treat patients.