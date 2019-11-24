Customers Threaten To Boycott Tesco After Ban Of Pumpkin The Cat

In an interesting turn of events, the store of Tesco Express decided to ban the entry of a cat named Pumpkin who had become their regular visiter and in return, the admirers of Pumpkin have threatened to boycott the store. The store leader, Andrew Tabiner told a local newspaper that it is against the Tesco policy and it is a grocery store, not a pet shop.

Pumpkin loved by customers

The owners of Tesco Express decided to ban Pumpkin, who is a ginger tomcat. He visits the store regularly and has a good time sleeping. The customers who visited the store started admiring the cat and are fond of him. They like playing with him and he became a big hit among the customers. But the store owners announced that the cat will no longer be allowed to enter the store premises as it is not part of the Tesco policy. Tabiner added that the nearby people used to feed the cat outside the store, however, the warmth of the store attracted him inside.

Customers decide to boycott Tesco

On the other hand, the customers are angry by the decision of the store, and posted on Facebook that, “Not sure how you can 'ban' a cat from anywhere, particularly a cat who is clearly very streetwise since he is a rescue who lived on the streets for years?! Everyone loves him around here and with good reason.” Harding, the cat owner was astonished at the support he received from the community people. The six-year-old Pumpkin has his own Facebook page where he received 300 friend requests in the last two days. The cat has more followers than his owner, ranging from the USA, Canada, and Norway. Harding said that the people said they will boycott the ‘Tesco Express’ if they would ban the cat from coming inside the store.

The spokesperson for Tesco said that they equally love the little ginger, but since the store is meant for food items, therefore the shop staff gently encourages the cat to step out of the store.

