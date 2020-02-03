Cyclist Faces Backlash For Crude Comments On Female Reporter

Former Pro-cyclist Sven Spoormakers faced backlash after he reportedly made inappropriate comments on a female reporter who came to interview him. Taking to Twitter, Spoormakers posted a screenshot of the reporter in a low cut top with the caption, ‘Is it cool in Argentina?’

Backlash for objectifying

The post, however, caught the attention of a fellow journalist, who criticised him for objectifying the reporter, identified as Belén Mendiguren. The matter soon intensified after Sophie Smith, a freelance film journalist joined the conversation

Seriously? Please tell me this is lost in translation and you did not just publicly objectify a young female reporter. Speaking from experience, let me say she does the exact same job as you but has to work and withstand twice as much still because of bullshit like this. https://t.co/N9EemBZLYV — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) January 29, 2020

Initially, Spoormakers tried to defend his comments. Replying to Smith he wrote, ‘Objectify, really? Come on. Don’t draw the feminist card on this one. She knows exactly what she’s wearing – or not wearing – and why. If I would interview a female athlete with my balls out, you’d be joking about it too. Or calling it a disgrace.’ said Smith

So it’s her fault because you can’t stop looking at her boobs? What’s she meant to do, wear a potato sack so you don’t get excited? If I take a picture of you at work, post it and comment on how small your dick looks in a pair of shorts would you be alright with that? — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) January 29, 2020

Ned Boulting, a UK Sports Journalist was quick to join the spar supporting Smith’s tweet,

Over and over and over again, my female colleagues have to defend themselves from institutional disrespect. I take your voice, Sophie, and I add mine. https://t.co/HGRz9H7DW4 — Ned Boulting (@nedboulting) January 29, 2020

The issue intensified eventually leading Spoormaker to withdraw his statement and delete the tweet. He also took to Twitter to issue an apology. Read it here:

What was meant to be a funny remark, turned out to be offensive to a lot of people. That was bad judgement. Sorry. And to @lelumendy in particular: we never met, but if you're ever in Belgium, you're welcome to discover I'm not the brontosaurus you think I am. — Sven Spoormakers (@SvenSpoormakers) January 30, 2020

