Cyclist Faces Backlash For Crude Comments On Female Reporter

Rest of the World News

Former Pro-cyclist Sven Spoormakers faced backlash from netizens after he made inappropriate comments on a female reporter who had come to interview her.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cyclist

Former Pro-cyclist Sven Spoormakers faced backlash after he reportedly made inappropriate comments on a female reporter who came to interview him. Taking to Twitter, Spoormakers posted a screenshot of the reporter in a low cut top with the caption, ‘Is it cool in Argentina?’

Backlash for objectifying 

The post, however, caught the attention of a fellow journalist, who criticised him for objectifying the reporter, identified as Belén Mendiguren. The matter soon intensified after Sophie Smith, a freelance film journalist joined the conversation

Initially, Spoormakers tried to defend his comments. Replying to Smith he wrote, ‘Objectify, really? Come on. Don’t draw the feminist card on this one. She knows exactly what she’s wearing –  or not wearing – and why. If I would interview a female athlete with my balls out, you’d be joking about it too. Or calling it a disgrace.’ said Smith 

Ned Boulting, a UK Sports Journalist was quick to join the spar supporting Smith’s tweet,

The issue intensified eventually leading Spoormaker to withdraw his statement and delete the tweet. He also took to Twitter to issue an apology. Read it here: 

Published:
COMMENT
