A national state of emergency has been declared on Tuesday by New Zealand's government due to Cyclone Gabrielle which continues to batter the country, reported The Guardian. People have been trapped on roofs because of the floods whereas landslides have destroyed homes.

The scale of damages has increased and the worst affected area appears to be around the east coast and far north of the North Island. The coastal region of Gisborne or Tairāwhiti has been entirely cut off and has no power, mobile networks, and no road access. Fire and Emergency New Zealand informed that it had lost all communication with crews on the ground in the early hours of Tuesday morning. However, Civil Defence workers have been communicating through satellite phones.

New Zealand witnesses Cyclone Gabrielle

Gabrielle was “an unprecedented weather event” and was “having major impacts across much of the North Island”, said Kieran McAnulty, emergency management minister. New Zealand has witnessed such a kind of national state emergency for the third time in its history. As the state of emergency has been declared, this means that the national government can send resources across the country to support the civil defense efforts amid Cyclone Gabrielle, landslides, or floods.

“It will take us a while to get a handle on exactly what’s happened,” said Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister on Tuesday morning. Further, he added, "A lot of families displaced, a lot of homes without power, extensive damage done across the country."

He said recovery from the storm’s damage would take time as many people have been displaced. “This won’t be an overnight recovery. It’s going to take a while – some people will be displaced from their homes for an extended period of time,” said Hipkins. Meanwhile, the climate change minister James Shaw said that this is "climate change".