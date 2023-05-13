Cyclone Mocha Intensifies To ‘very Severe' Storm In Bangladesh & Myanmar, Rescue Ops On

Rescue teams in Bangladesh and Myanmar have warned against the powerful cyclone Mocha, as per UN News. According to the UN, a very "severe cyclonic storm is strengthening in the Bay of Bengal, threatening the region with violent winds, flooding, and landslides." This cyclone named Mocha could affect hundreds of thousands of the world’s most vulnerable people, said Clare Nullis, World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Taking to Twitter, World Meteorological Organization wrote, "Very severe cyclonic storm Mocha threatens coastal areas of Bangladesh and Myanmar. @Indiametdept forecasts landfall Sunday with winds of 180/190 km/h, storm surge, flooding and heavy rain. WMO is supporting humanitarian agencies to help them prepare."

Cyclone Mocha coming towards Bangladesh and Myanmar

The agency’s regional specialized meteorological centre has forecasted that Mocha would move towards coastal Bangladesh and Myanmar. The storm would be intensified until landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar by midday Sunday, reported the UN News. Notably, one million Rohingya refugees have been living in Cox’s Bazar camps, and are preparing for the worst. Cyclone Mocha, which formed in the Bay of Bengal on May 11, has intensified in the past 24 hours and would be equivalent to a category 3 Atlantic hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, reported CNN.

The disaster rescue team and more than 3,000 local volunteers have been kept on standby in the camps and a national cyclone early warning system is in place, said Sanjeev Kafley, Head of Delegation of the IFRC Bangladesh Delegation, while sharing the preparedness level for cyclone Mocha. These volunteers have been trained in disaster preparedness and first aid. Further, the head of the IFRC Bangladesh added that there have been 7,500 emergency shelter kits, 4,000 hygiene kits and 2,000 water containers ready to be distributed. Apart from food and water, arrangements have been made for dozens of ambulances with mobile health teams to respond to refugees and Bangladeshis in need.

These teams have been specially trained to help the elderly, children and the disabled, said Arjun Jain, UN Principal Coordinator for the Rohingya Refugee Response in Bangladesh, reported CNN. “We expect this cyclone to have a more severe impact than any other natural disaster they have faced in the past five years,” said Jain. “At this stage, we just don’t know where the cyclone will make landfall and with what intensity. So we are hoping for the best but are preparing for the worst," he added. The UN official has shared that the process of evacuation of people in low-lying areas or those with serious medical conditions has been underway.

“They faced a 17% cut in their food rations earlier this year due to funding cuts and we expect a further cut in their rations in the coming months. 16,000 refugees lost their home in a devastating fire in March. And now they must deal with the cyclone. Unfortunately, we don’t even have the funds to help refugees rebuild their homes and facilities if the devastation is severe,” said Jain while talking about the misery of Rohingyas.

Prevention measures are taken in Myanmar

According to the UN humanitarian agency's representative (OCHA), Jens Laerke, local communities in Myanmar have been urgently preparing for the cyclone’s arrival. Myanmar’s humanitarian emergency response preparedness plan has also been activated nationwide. Humanitarian organisations in Rakhine have kept their personnel and supplies in a standby position. "Across Rakhine and the northwest, six million people need humanitarian assistance, and 1.2 million people are displaced, said Jens Laerke. 500,000 inter-agency emergency health kits and 500,000 water purification tablets have sup[plied in Myanmar’s Ministry of Health Central Medical Storage Department, according to WHO.