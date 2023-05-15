Cyclone Mocha Makes Landfall In Myanmar, Tearing Off Roofs And Killing At Least 3

A powerful storm has surged and whipped up into a cyclone inundated the Myanmar port city of Sittwe on Sunday, reported The Daily Star. Parts of Sittwe, the capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state have been flooded one can witness winds of up to 130 miles per hour ripped away tin roofs and brought down a communications tower. As per the latest report, several deaths have been recorded that have been caused by wind and rain in Myanmar.

Myanmar Cyclone Mocha destroys lives

While talking about the current situation, rescue ops in Myanmar have announced on the Facebook social media page that they had recovered the bodies of a couple who were buried when a landslide caused by heavy rain hit their house in Tachileik township, reported AP. According to the local media, a man has been crushed to death when a banyan tree fell on him in Pyin Oo Lwin township in the central Mandalay region. Meanwhile, authorities in Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar, said that they have evacuated hundreds of thousands of people. However, it has been seen that the storm would mostly miss the country as it veered east, said Azizur Rahman, director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in Dhaka.

According to Myanmar’s military information office, due to the storm, houses, electrical transformers, cell phone towers, boats and lampposts in Sittwe, Kyaukpyu, and Gwa townships have been destroyed and damaged. Further, they added that the storm has also torn roofs off of sports buildings on the Coco Islands, about 425 kilometres (264 miles) southwest of the country’s largest city, Yangon. As per local authorities' statistics, More than 4,000 of Sittwe’s 300,000 residents have been evacuated to other cities and more than 20,000 people have been provided shelter in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city’s highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, volunteer of Sittwe's shelter.

Here are some of the photos of the destruction caused by the Myanmar cyclone: