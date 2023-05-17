Cyclone Mocha Rampage Continues In Myanmar, Death Toll Reaches 81

The death toll in cyclone-hit Myanmar reached at least 81 on Tuesday, according to local leaders and officials, reported Dhaka Tribune. Further, around 46 people have died in the Rakhine state villages of Bu Ma and nearby Khaung Doke Kar. The area has been inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority. Further, 13 people have died after a monastery collapsed in a village in Rathedaung township north of Rakhine's capital Sittwe, and a woman died when a building collapsed in a neighbouring village, according to Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV.

Cyclone Mocha and its destruction in Myanmar

While sharing details of the destruction caused by Cyclone Mocha, the head of Bu Ma village near Sittwe, Karlo said, " There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing." Mocha made landfall on Sunday with winds of up to 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters, reported Dhaka Tribune. As per the local news report, nine people have died in the Dapaing camp for displaced Rohingya near Sittwe. Further, the leader shared that the camp was cut off and lacked supplies. "People cannot come to our camp because bridges are broken... we need help," he said while sharing the latest updates on the casualties.

According to the local leaders and officials, One person was killed in Ohn Taw Chay village and six in Ohn Taw Gyi. Meanwhile, the state media reported five deaths on Monday and have not shared the details of the same. Mocha was the most powerful cyclone that has hit the area in more than a decade, churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Rakhine state. As many as 1000 people have been trapped by the seawater 3.6 meters (12 feet) deep along western Myanmar’s coast after a powerful cyclone, reported Associated Press. Due to the strong winds, more than 700 of about 20,000 people have been sheltered in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township, such as monasteries, pagodas and schools.