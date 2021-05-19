Cyclone Tauktae: Russian Envoy Kudashev Condoles Loss Of Lives; Hails Rescue Efforts

Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev on Wednesday expressed solidarity with atrocities imprinted in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae and lauded Indian rescue operations and efforts.

Russian envoy Kudashev said,

"Deeply saddened to learn about human loss and destruction caused by cyclone Tauktae which struck west coast of India. Admire heroic work of rescue forces. I'd like to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to families of deceased and wish speedy recovery to injured."

Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people.

Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the hours to follow. The intensity of the cyclone has weakened by today but heavy rains are likely to continue with wind speeds reaching 125 kilometres per hour, the weather department stated.

Indian Navy's Rescue & Search Operation underway

At the outset of Cyclone Tauktae, the trail of destruction is being assessed while rescue operations have been executed by the Indian Navy. The barge P305 sank near the oil rigs, some 70 km west of Mumbai. Indian naval ships, namely, Beas, Betwa and Teg joined INS Kochi and INS Kolkata have been assigned for the massive search and rescue operations in extreme weather conditions and rough waters.

INS Kochi, a naval warship, headed to Mumbai with survivors of P305 is said to be on the lookout for personnel who have gone missing owing to a sunk barge P305. Search and rescue operations would continue for the next three days. In an off-shore search and rescue operations mounted by the Coast Guard and Navy, hundreds have been rescued from their vessels that went adrift in squalling winds and undulating waves in the Arabian Sea.

The Navy shared a bit of good news that 84 individuals have been rescued while 61 remain missing and125 have been brought back to Mumbai INS Kochi.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held a conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the aftermath and impact of Cyclone Tauktae as the cyclonic storm barrelled in the neighbouring State during late hours on May 18. PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to aerially view Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday in order to review the colossal damage owing to Cyclone Tauktae.

On the other hand, India Meteorological Department informed that Cyclone Tauktae is set to head North-North-eastwards and weaken gradually into a yawning depression.