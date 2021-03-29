Czech Republic's Richest Man Petr Kellner Killed In Alaska Chopper Crash

Petr Kellner, Czech Republic's wealthiest person died in a helicopter crash on a skiing trip in Alaska. The 56-year old billionaire was one of the five people killed on March 27 in the crash near Knik glacier north-east of Anchorage. Alaska State Troopers said that the only other person onboard was in serious condition but stable Sunday at an Anchorage hospital.

Czech Republic's richest man dies

The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances about 50 miles east of Anchorage at 6:35 pm on March 27. A rescue team from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched to the crash site. The team found five dead passengers and one survivor. The five people killed in the accident were identified as Pert Keller(56) Benjamin Larochaix (50), both of the Czech Republic; Gregory Harms(52) of Colorado; and two Alaskans, Sean McMannany(38) of Girdwood, and the pilot, Zachary Russel(33) of Anchorage, said Anchorage troopers. News agency AP quoted company spokesperson Mary Ann Pruitt as saying that five passengers included three guests and two guides from Tordrillo mountain lodge.

Kellner was a businessman with a net worth of over $17 billion, according to the Forbes 2020 list of the world’s richest people. Kellner owned a 98.93 per cent share in the PPF Group, an international investment company. PPF group operated in 25 countries with assets over $50 billion. His company PPF Group has confirmed the news and in the statement, they expressed grief over the death of their founder. They have asked the people to respect the family’s privacy.

With great sadness, PPF announces that on March 27, 2021, majority shareholder of PPF Mr. Petr Kellner tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in the Alaskan mountains. We please ask the media to respect the privacy of the Kellner family during this difficult time. READ | Tributes paid to Czech billionaire killed in chopper crash March 29, 2021

Tributes paid to Petr Kellner

Politicians and friends in the Czech Republic have paid tribute to Petr Kellner. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has offered condolences to the family of Kellner. Kellner was a former co-owner of Czech soccer club Slavia Prague. The Slavia Prague club on Twitter offered condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kellner.

It is with great sadness that we heard the news that Petr Kellner, former co-owner of the club, died. Slavia would like to offer its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kellner. pic.twitter.com/vlzdmlgtiI — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) March 29, 2021

(Inputs from The Associated Press)

(Image Credit: slavia_eng/ Twitter)