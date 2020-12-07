Czech Cabinet To Impose Stricter Measures To Curb Spread Of Virus, Says Deputy PM Havlicek

At a meeting on Monday, December 7, the Czech government will consider imposing tough measures again to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Czech Republic, which was one of the earliest countries in Europe to curb COVID-19 spread, could be put under a second lockdown following a recent surge in cases. The country has now reached the tipping point.

Surge in cases in Czech

According to the reports by ANI, Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Karel Havlicek said, “Data on the epidemiological situation in the country in recent days is alarming, the situation is gradually returning back, the daily number of patients is growing. In addition, many entrepreneurs, especially in the restaurant business, have abused trust of the government, which has allowed restaurants, stores and services to resume operation with reservations from December 3”.

He added, “Dozens of violations were committed, primarily regarding limiting the operation of restaurants and bars to 10 p.m., as well as the behavior of their visitors”.

The country which is home to over 10.7 million people has reported a total of 546,833 cases with 8,902 fatalities. Havlicek talked about how he had seen people violating the rules. He said, “In this regard, the government will change its plans on Monday and will devote most of the meeting to examining the situation with the coronavirus. It is possible that some easing in the emergency situation regime, made on Thursday (December 3), will have to be revised”.

The Czech government imposed stricter restrictions during October. As per reports, all theaters, cinema halls, and zoos were shut down for at least two weeks. Simultaneously, all indoor sports activities were also banned. Considering the outdoor activities, a maximum of 20 people were allowed to take part in competitions.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)