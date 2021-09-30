Czech, Hungarian Prime Ministers Warn Of Afghans Migrating; Discuss Climate Change

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis met the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on September 29, Wednesday to address the topics of economic cooperation, defense, immigration, climate change, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak. According to AP, Prime Minister Viktor took his anti-immigration approach to the Czech Republic in which his counterpart Babis has declared migration as a major campaign issue ahead of the nation's general election which is scheduled to be held next week.

During the visit to a northern Czech city, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban expressed that Illegal migration is a threat to the future of the Central European countries. As part of a new major migratory flow, Orban expects "millions" of Afghan immigrants to try to enter the European Union. Czech Prime Minister Babis who is supporting Orban's hardline views stated that his administration has agreed this week to deploy 50 Czech police personnel to Hungary's border with Serbia to provide a guard to a barrier that was constructed during Orban's term. Part of the European Union's exterior boundary is also marked by the border.

According to AP, despite the fact that the Czech Republic is not a popular place for refugees and immigrants to seek shelter, PM Babis has campaigned on the topic for the election. He added, “It’s an issue to which we keep returning.” Apart from Czech and Hungarian administrations, their regional allies such as Poland and Slovakia, occasionally disagree with the European Union on the issues of migration.

Czech, Hungarian PMs discusses climate change

The two prime ministers also discussed the pricing of emission allowances. According to a news statement issued by the Czech government following the meeting, the higher cost of emission allowances will have a detrimental impact on energy costs, and it is important to begin addressing the problem at the very next European Council conference.

Emission allowances are described as a 'cap' that is set to limit the total quantity of greenhouse gases emission by power plants, manufacturing firms, and the aviation sector regulated by the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). Companies get or acquire emission allowances under the cap, which they then trade as required. Prime Minister of Czech Andrej Babis further revealed that the European Commission's study of the growth of emission allowances did not correspond in any way.

(Image: AP)