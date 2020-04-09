Czech Republic Relaxes Restrictions Despite Spike In Coronavirus Cases

The Czech Republic which is still facing a rise in the number of coronavirus infections recently relaxed some of the restrictions, it previously imposed on its citizens. The European nation has till now reported 5,033 positive cases and 91 deaths, international media reported citing the country's health ministry. Meanwhile, around 98, 681 people have been tested for the virus.

In a recent move, the Czech government announced that shops including hobby markets, construction and hardware store, bicycle stores and repair centre will reopen. In addition to that, there would be a restricted opening of outdoor facilities for individual sports, According to John Hopkins University, there have been at least 295 new cases in the country.

"People will be able to exercise alone without face masks as of Tuesday Czech Republic Becomes First NATO Country To Help Spain Battle COVID-19 Crisis On Thursday, certain shops that have been closed until now will be allowed to reopen. Essential travel outside the Czech Republic will be allowed from Tuesday, 14 April, the government said in a press release".

Czech Republic helps Spain

The Czech Republic has reportedly become the first NATO country to send help to Spain after a Hercules C 130 aircraft lifted the emergency medical equipment supply from the Eastern European country back to the country, a Spanish daily reported. The aircraft landed at Torrejon airbase in Madrid with over 90 respirators and 10,000 personal protective equipment which was received by the authorities.

According to an agency report, Spain, Europe’s second-worst impacted country after Italy, had earlier sought assistance from NATO for testing kits, ventilators and protective gears under NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC). Spanish armed forces chief Miguel Villarroya told the press conference that Spain had made a request to NATO for medical equipment which is expected to be passed on to the member states armed forces, who might help. The aid would be transferred to civilians, Villarroya was quoted as saying. Italy had also requested assistance from NATO earlier, as per media reports. The organization, however, had deferred the request saying that due to the unavailability of products, the request was forwarded to each of its members.

