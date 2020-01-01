Dad Leaves Detailed Feeding Instructions For Wild Fox, Netizens Surprised

A Twitter post of a daughter sharing the 'To-do' list that her dad has left for her which included fixing dinner for an unexpected guest has gone viral on social media. Amy Macmillan, a resident of East Kilbride, Scotland took to Twitter to share that her father has been feeding a wild fox that has been visiting his front yard for months.The post has gone viral racking up 1,300 retweets and over 20,000 likes.

Lost the plot

Ma dad has lost the plot 😭 he’s been feeding a random fox in the front garden for months and has actual pinned up written instructions on how av to feed it whilst he’s on holiday 😭 pic.twitter.com/tarw1RgAr6 — Amy Macmillan (@amymacmillanX) December 23, 2019

Read: Couple Who Got Engaged In KFC Gets Dream Wedding After Proposal Video Goes Viral

Read: Chinese Health Authorities Investigate Cause Of Viral Pneumonia In Wuhan

Macmillian, along with the pictures, wrote that her dad has lost the plot. Recently, she also gifted him a stuffed fox keychain as a part of Christmas joke but to her surprise, her father attached it to his backpack and sent her a picture.

Bought him a fox keyring as part of his Christmas as a joke “ incase he misses it whilst he’s away” and he’s just sent me this 😭🦊 a canny pic.twitter.com/52mLlbypZc — Amy Macmillan (@amymacmillanX) December 23, 2019

The move by him has left the internet pleasantly surprised with many posting delightful comments about him. While some shared their own stories, others made hilarious dad jokes. Catch everything people had to say :

He sounds a lovely man, you should be very proud of him. — Christine Slimm (@chrissies141) December 24, 2019

I love this💕 staunch note as well haha 🦊 🇬🇧 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Wiggy🇬🇧 (@AliciaW_RFC) December 24, 2019

Very thoughtful of your dad. The fox would be a bit peeved at dinnertime otherwise. — MjM (@Mjmurra02685586) December 24, 2019

😂This is the type of carry on my old man would have signed me up for. What a Da!! Cherish him. The WATP just makes him even more fab. 🦊 😄 — Leeanne (@weeprecious82) December 24, 2019

Hahaha his wildlife pets😭 — Emma Hamilton (@h4miltoe) December 24, 2019

Read: WWE Fans Stunned After Discovering Lars Sullivan's Adult Film Clip Which Goes Viral

Read: Chinese Health Authorities Investigate Cause Of Viral Pneumonia In Wuhan