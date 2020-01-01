The Debate
Dad Leaves Detailed Feeding Instructions For Wild Fox, Netizens Surprised

Rest of the World News

Amy Macmillan, a resident of East Kilbride, Scotland took to Twitter to share that her father has been feeding a wild fox that has been visiting his front yard

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dad

A Twitter post of a daughter sharing the 'To-do' list that her dad has left for her which included fixing dinner for an unexpected guest has gone viral on social media. Amy Macmillan, a resident of East Kilbride, Scotland took to Twitter to share that her father has been feeding a wild fox that has been visiting his front yard for months.The post has gone viral racking up 1,300 retweets and over 20,000 likes. 

Lost the plot

Macmillian, along with the pictures, wrote that her dad has lost the plot. Recently, she also gifted him a stuffed fox keychain as a part of Christmas joke but to her surprise, her father attached it to his backpack and sent her a picture. 

The move by him has left the internet pleasantly surprised with many posting delightful comments about him. While some shared their own stories, others made hilarious dad jokes. Catch everything people had to say :

Published:
