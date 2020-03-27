Work-from-home: Dad who was interrupted during live telecast gives tips amid lockdown

Robert Kelly, popularly known as ‘BBC Dad’ recently appeared on a talk show with his family wherein he talked about how to deal with cooped up kids while working from home. Kelly shot to fame after his toddler daughter, Marrion interrupted his live appearance on a news show in 2017.

Speaking on the talk show, as her children squirmed and protested to show adequate behaviour, Kelly’s wife Kim Jung A said that since the lockdown, her family has tried to get out as much as possible. “We try to go see the flowers and trees so they can shout and scream.” Dad saidThere’s only so many games they can play and puzzles you can do before they just kind of, you know, run around, she added.

South Korea has 9,241 cases of COVID-19. Talking about curing the pandemic, Kelly said that social compliance in South Korea had really been high. He added that unlike other counties, people in South Korea responded really well to orders and flattened the curve in 100 days. While he was still speaking, his kids started mugging in the camera.

The incident

In 2017, Marion, then four years old, interrupted her father who was discussing intricacies of politics in the Korean peninsula live on a news show. A clip of the incident surfaced which showed her strutting in wearing a yellow shirt and plopping down beside him as he heroically tried to continue the interview. But then baby James rolled in, and even though Kim ran in and tried to control the kids and salvage the situation, it was pretty much over at that point.

walk into the club like pic.twitter.com/Dp4rcdI0pj — Valerie Loftus (@valerieloftus) March 10, 2017

Image credits: Twitter/ RyanNorthover