Dalai Lama Controversy: Tibetan Parliament-in-exile Members Call Video Chinese Propanganda

Members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile on Thursday responded to the Dalai Lama’s viral video controversy, saying it is a part of the “Chinese communist propaganda". Dalai Lama attracted backlash from leaders and analysts worldwide after he was seen kissing a boy and asking him to “suck his tongue”. A Tibetan spiritual leader was widely criticised as a "paedophile" after he was seen plucking a kiss on a boy's lips and awkwardly leaning towards him as the child approached him to pay respects.

Commenting on the footage on April 12, Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile said: “We need to understand the context within which this incident happened. It was, in fact, a public event and was being telecast live. Unfortunately, media and few social media personalities have used a carefully edited video, which has now caused concern in publi." Tseten continued: “Anyone who has followed His Holiness closely knows about his personality and his playful nature. Nevertheless, His Holiness’ private office has issued a public statement which only shows His greatness. So, I think his holiness’ contribution in the promotion of compassion and love to all human beings speaks to the person he is.”

'Negative campaign carried out by Chinese communist regime'

Members of the Tibetan parliament noted that the video is being pushed as Chinese propaganda worldwide, ANI reported. “While recognising the genuine concern that the public may have, we also have to be mindful about the negative campaign being carried out by interest groups especially the Chinese communist regime on this incidence," he iterated. Namgyal Dolkar, another member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, stressed that it is "a very disturbing time for Tibetans across the world".

She continued that speaking primarily as a Tibetan living in the free world, and witnessing the impact of hyped media work and social media, "how it can lead to huge misunderstanding especially when there are individuals and groups and people who are unable to understand the Tibetan socio customs". Dolkar said that the "Tibetan way of life and our interpretation of gender and sexuality and how it has been looked from the lens of various other narratives and I find it very problematic very disturbing particularly as a Tibetan woman”.

Further explaining the controversy, Namgyal Dolkar, told ANI: “I think it is important that we look into this issue solely as His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama is an internationally renowned leader and well respected by the international community across the world and his image has always been that of a man of peace and compassion so people to assume that such a low word and use it in a political manner.” Dolkar reiterated that His Holiness "was at that time in front of cameras and people. Even if such interpretation was given by several fake pages or news, we have to understand how it is even reasonable somebody would do something like that so openly."