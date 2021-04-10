Dalai Lama Mourns Prince Philip's Death, Says 'he Lived A Full And Meaningful Life'

Following the demise of Prince Philip, the 14th Dalai Lama on April 10 offered his condolences to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. In a statement, Dalai Lama wrote to the Queen expressing grief over the passing away of her husband for over seven decades, Duke of Edinburgh. Further, in his letter to Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne and the eldest son of Queen and Prince Philip, Lama informed him about the letter to his mother. Lama told Prince Charles that he counts on the latter as a “dear, respected friend” and offered his condolences on the grim news.

The official statement said, 'To the Queen, he wrote: "I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time. As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life."'

It added, 'In his letter to Prince Charles he declared: "I have written to your mother, Her Majesty the Queen, offering my condolences at this sad time. As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family."'

Following the death of H.R.H. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh I pray for him and offer my condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to Prince Charles and the royal family at this sad time. https://t.co/GiDl45UFR6 — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 10, 2021

Prince Philip passes away at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9. As per the official statement by the Royal Family, Philip passed away “peacefully” on Friday morning (local time) at Windsor Castle where he was recovering after spending nearly a month in a hospital following surgery. As per reports, the flags at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence Downing Street have also been lowered to half-mast following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death.

The Royal family said in a statement, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," it added.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

