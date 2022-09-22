Dalai Lama Says He'd Prefer To Die In A Democratic India Rather Than An 'artificial' China

In his latest remarks, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama stated that he would prefer to die in India, a free and open democracy consisting of genuine and loving people, rather than among "artificial" officials in China. He made these marks during a two-day discussion with young leaders that took place at his Dharamshala residence at an event hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). The youth leaders participating in the event serve as peacemakers in their local communities throughout the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America.

"I told former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, I will live another 15-20 years, there is no question. I would definitely prefer dying in India. India is surrounded by people who show love, not artificial something. If I die surrounded by Chinese officials...too much artificial. I prefer dying in this country with free democracy," Dalai Lama said, in a video posted on Facebook. Speaking further, he added, "At the time of death...one must be surrounded by trusted friends who really show you genuine feelings."

Dalai Lama is perceived with distrust by China

The Dalai Lama, who is revered around the world for both his wise political and spiritual teachings, is often viewed with distrust by Chinese authorities. He is widely perceived by the Chinese government as a "divisive and separatist character." According to reports, the Tibetan spiritual leader had to seek refuge in India in the 1950s when China illegally invaded Tibet. However, the Dalai Lama had made an effort for a constructive settlement with China to resolve the issue of Tibet, but to no avail.

India holds Dalai Lama in high regards

Meanwhile, the Indian government's stance on Dalai Lama has always been clear and consistent, and he is highly regarded by the people of India. Additionally, the Indian government has also given him all freedom to carry out his religious activities across the country. Following a hiatus of more than three years, the Dalai Lama visited New Delhi in the month of August. He is an iconic figure who not only bats for the freedom of Tibet but also for the entire world. Owing to the Chinese aggression, the Dalai Lama renounced his position as the spiritual head of more than 7 million Tibetan Buddhists and has been living in exile for the last several years.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI