Dalai Lama Sends Letter Of Condolence To Late Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume's Family

Dalai Lama expressed his deepest condolences over the demise of Northern Irish leader and Noble Peace Laureate John Hume on Tuesday, August 4. In a letter to John Hume's wife, the Tibetan leader said that he was pleased to have had an opportunity to meet her husband during one of his several visits to Northern Ireland.

Dalai Lama wrote, "His deep conviction in the power of dialogue and negotiations to resolve the conflict was unwavering. It was his leadership and his faith in the power of negotiations that enabled the 1998 Good Friday Agreement to be reached. His steady persistence set an example for all of us to follow.”

Nobel laureate John Hume died on August 3 at the age of 83 in a Londonderry nursing home after a prolonged illness. Hume, a founding member of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), played a major role in peace talks that led to the landmark Good Friday Agreement in 1998. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the same later that year.

Image: PTI