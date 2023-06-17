Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers Whistleblower Dies At 92

Daniel Ellsberg passed away on Friday, June 16 (Local time) in his home in Kensington, California. Ellsberg was the whistleblower who leaked the "Pentagon Papers" about the Vietnam War. Earlier, on March 1, Ellsberg announced in an email to his friends and supporters that he had pancreatic cancer and had declined chemotherapy. The family confirmed his death in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Robert Ellsberg, Daniel's son wrote, "My dear father, #DanielEllsberg, died this morning June 16 at 1:24 a.m., four months after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. His family surrounded him as he took his last breath. He had no pain and died peacefully at home."

Ellsberg was a military analyst when he released thousands of documents to US media in 1971.

7,000 classified pages determined that, contrary to the public assertions of US government officials, the conflict was unwinnable.

He went on to embrace a life of advocacy, which extended from his 1971 leak of the Pentagon Papers.

What are Pentagon papers leaks?

Ellsberg, a military analyst, had disclosed the document after making a momentous decision in 1971 which has thrown light on the secret history of American lies and deceit in Vietnam. The papers included 7,000 government pages which have shocking revelations about deceptions by successive presidents who exceeded their authority, bypassed Congress and misled the American people, reported New York Times. Further, the papers disclosed how the US plunged a nation that was already wounded and divided by the war deeper into angry controversy.

What happened after Ellsberg's Pentagon paper leak?

The leak was followed by Supreme Court's order on press freedoms and enraged the Nixon administration. Illegal countermeasures by the White House were taken to discredit Ellsberg, halt leaks of government information and attack perceived political enemies, forming a constellation of crimes known as the Watergate scandal that led to the disgrace and resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.

What were Daniel Ellsberg's life achievements?

Life Before the Pentagon Leak

The Harvard-educated Midwesterner with a PhD in economics had served in the Marine Corps after college and wanted to prove his mettle. He emerged as a fervent cold warrior while working as an official at the Defense Department, and a military analyst at the Rand Corp. Later, he became a consultant for the State Department, which dispatched him to Saigon in 1965 to assess counterinsurgency efforts. While roaming around the Vietnamese countryside, he joined American and South Vietnamese troops on patrol. Further, he became increasingly disillusioned by the war effort, concluding that there was no chance of success.

Life after the Pentagon Leak

After the 1971 Pentagon paper leaks, he went on to embrace a life of advocacy. Notably, President Richard M. Nixon's national security adviser, Henry Kissinger had privately branded him "the most dangerous man in America". After being diagnosed with cancer, he said that whatever time had left would be spent giving talks and interviews about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the perils of nuclear war and the importance of First Amendment protections.