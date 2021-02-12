Danish Court To Decide If Coughing At Someone Is Crime Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Denmark’s top court is set to begin an appeal hearing in which it will be asked to decide if coughing at someone while shouting “corona” constitutes threatening behaviour. According to a press release, a 20-year-old defendant in the case was arrested in March, when the country was under a full coronavirus lockdown, after subjecting police to what prosecutors called the “ruthless and thoughtless” actions during a routine traffic stop. He was later tested negative for COVID-19, however, he was convicted of the offence at Denmark’s Western High Court.

At his Supreme Court appeal, the prosecutors are seeking a jail term of three to five months. It is worth mentioning that under article 119 of the Danish Criminal Code, threatening police with physical violence is a crime and punishable by up to eight years’ imprisonment. Meanwhile, other similar incidents of coughing directed at police were reported in the country last year, in part a reflection of simmering public discontent in some quarters against the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

The government, which said that it follows a “precautionary principle” in managing the virus, enjoyed almost unequivocal public support for swift action against COVID-19 early last year. However, the opposition parties questioned what some consider an overly cautious approach as infection rates fall. Several Danes also believe that the government’s measure is too far-reaching, according to Aarhus University study.

PM says ‘complete epidemic control’ is required

Meanwhile, Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen said that lifting the lockdown required “complete epidemic control”. According to the Associated Press, Denmark has over 201,000 cases and nearly 2,216 deaths. The country has extended the restrictions that close all shops except food stores and pharmacies, as weak as banning public gatherings of more than five people.

Cafes and restaurants also remain closed but can still sell takeout food. Gyms, public libraries, beauty parlours and hairdressers, on the other hand, are shut until February 28. The advice to avoid nonessential travel - including business trips - outside of Denmark also was extended to the end of February. Schools, however, resumed this week as Denmark has seen a steady reduction in COVID-19 infection numbers in recent months.

