Danish Embassy In Delhi Lights Up With Tricolour To Mark India's 75 Years Of Independence

To commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, the Danish embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday was lit up in the colours of the Indian flag. The embassy announced in a statement that the building will light up in tricolour till February 27, Sunday to honour the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav". The embassy also urged everyone to enjoy the beautiful look of the building by tweeting, “Come by & enjoy this mesmerising view of the building wrapped in Indian tricolours!"

From tonight until Sunday, the Danish Embassy building in New Delhi will be lightened up by the colors of the Indian flag to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav)🇮🇳 Come by & enjoy this mesmerising view of the building wrapped in Indian tricolours! pic.twitter.com/9jywH2cXVk — Denmark in India (@DenmarkinIndia) February 22, 2022

Further, taking to Twitter, India’s public diplomacy also expressed gratitude to the embassy for this this gesture.

Thank you @DenmarkinIndia!



During the #MEAAKAMWeek, the Danish embassy in New Delhi will be illuminated in the colours of Tiranga 🇮🇳. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav https://t.co/apObUJuIU5 pic.twitter.com/MC4Y5Fb4EZ — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) February 23, 2022

India-Denmark ties

India and Denmark maintain friendly and cordial bilateral ties built on synergies in political, financial, intellectual, as well as scientific spheres. There have been high-level meetings between the two nations on a regular basis.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen had visited India in October 2021. Both the nations had pledged to maintain cordial ties during the trip, as well as to intensify attempts to reform and deepen multilateralism and rules-based global order, which include freedom of navigation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Frederiksen, India and Denmark had signed four accords. The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad, Aarhus University in Denmark, as well as the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland.

Additionally, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research as well as the Danish Patent and Trademark Office had inked the second agreement, the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Access Agreement. According to MEA, the third collaboration was done between the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru as well as Danfoss Industries Private Limited to build a Centre of Excellence for natural refrigerants in tropical regions with potential uses.

Moreover, in the fourth MoU, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the Government of the Republic of India, as well as the Government of the Kingdom of Denmark had signed a Joint Letter of Intent.

(Image: Twitter/ @DenmarkinIndia)