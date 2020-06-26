Danish PM Postpones Wedding Third Time, Says 'have To Protect Country's Interests'

Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has postponed her wedding for the third time for a European Union summit and to “protect Denmark’s interests”. Taking to Facebook, she announced on June 25 that right after she thought she had found an appropriate date to marry “fantastic man” she had to “change plans again”. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many weddings across the world have been either postponed or reduced to virtual ceremonies. However, Denmark PM’s post revealed that even world leaders are struggling to do the same.

Frederiksen credited fiance, Bo for being patient and said that she is looking forward to marrying him. But, she added that “obviously it can’t be easy” because the EU council meeting is called on the exact same date which is July 18. However, showing optimism for keeping the country’s interests over personal wish to get married “soon”, Danish PM declared that the date has been postponed again.

"I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man," Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance Bo. But obviously it can't be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry," Denmark PM wrote.

"But I have to do my work and take care of Denmark's interests. So we have to change plans again. Soon we should be able to get married. I'm looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient)," she added.

Read - Dutch Minister Throws Carrier KLM 3.4 Billion Euro Lifeline

Read - US Citizens May Be Kept Out As Europe Reopens

‘Extraordinary summit’

EU Council President’s spokesperson had recently announced that Charles Michell has called an ‘extraordinary summit’ on July 17 and July 18 to discuss the coronavirus recovery package. This will be the first since the pandemic that Brussels will convene for an in-person summit to decide the long-term budget of the bloc after suffering the blow of unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

Moreover, even European Commission’s chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the summit in July might not be the last one that would be concerned with EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027 along with the Next Generation EU package. The announcement had come after a virtual meet of EU leaders on the updated proposal of the MFF and the recovery package of the Commission.

On 17 and 18 July @eucopresident will call an extraordinary #EUCO on the Recovery Package and the MFF.



The physical meeting will start on the 17th at 10am in the Europa building.



Practical details on logistics will follow. — Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) June 23, 2020

Read - Ukraine Asks EU, NATO To Help Deal With Damage From Floods

Read - Pompeo Says US, EU Working To Resume Trans-Atlantic Travel

