Danny Baker Criticised For Making Fun Of Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Disease

Radio DJ Danny Baker has come under immense scrutiny for joking about Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease. Baker's mocking tweet comes after Osbourne revealed in an interview that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of Parkinson's disease, Parkin's II. The songwriter further added that the nervous system disorder was a result of a fall that he endured in the year 2019.

Not to be unsympathetic to a genuine hero but when Ozzie Osbourne says his "mild Parkinson's" is down to a fall he once had I'm thinking it must have been when he fell into a vat full of cocaine in 72 and didn't get out again for 35 years. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 21, 2020

Baker's take on Ozzy Osbourne's situation received a lot of flak from netizens. One person commenting that he did not drink and did not take drugs but he was diagnosed with Parkinson's with another saying that after Baker's awful tweet, it was getting very hard to respect the Radio DJ.

Ozzy Osbourne was in constant pain

Ozzy Osbourne recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 71-year-old British Singer admitted that he was in constant pain in 2019 before saying that it was the most miserable time of his life. While speaking in an interview, he said that his problems started after he fell in his home last April and underwent surgery because of that. Accompanied by his wife Sarah, it was revealed that he had “Parkin 2,” which may mean Stage 2 Parkinson’s, an early form of the disease.

Elaborating on his condition he said that he got a lot of numbness down his arms and his legs went cold. He added that at that moment he was unsure if it was Parkinson’s or not. Osbourne also revealed that both, he and his wife plan to travel to Switzerland to seek a specialist as they have already exhausted all the options in the US. The frontman of Black Sabbath had to cancel his show in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena twice due to his illness. The shows have now been rescheduled to October 23, 2020.

In December, Osbourne offered a $25,000 reward for the return of his late friend Randy Rhoads' stolen guitar. He said that he will be offering the money to anyone who can either return or provide information on the person who stole many of the heavy metal antiques, including Rhoads' very first guitar.

