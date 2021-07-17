Daughter Of Afghanistan's Envoy To Pakistan Abducted, Tortured; Ghani Govt Demands Answers

In a breaking development, on July 16, the daughter of Afghanistan's envoy to Pakistan Najib Alikhail was kidnapped and released after 6 hours from the capital city of Islamabad, the Afghan government confirmed. The official statement released by Afghanistan revealed that the envoy's daughter, Silsila Alikhail, was allegedly severely tortured by kidnappers before she was released. The perpetrators remain unknown to local police and officials.

An official statement by Afghanistan read, "The State Department strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, in their press release, stated that Silsila Alikhail was currently in the hospital recuperating from physical assault and multiple injuries that were inflicted upon her. Purportedly, the complaint letter enumerated the Afghanistan Ambassador's daughter suffered injuries and grave physical hurt.

Republic TV accessed the medical reports of Najib Alikhail's daughter which mentioned that "rope marks on her neck along with bruises on wrists and multiple joint and blunt injuries".

According to the complaint letter, the ward of Afghan Envoy was kidnapped around 13:00 hrs on July 16 and retrieved by 19:05 hrs on the same day.

Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Ministry seeks Pakistan's intervention

The enraged Foreign Affairs Ministry of Afghanistan has called on the Government of Pakistan (GOP) to intervene and take necessary and prompt actions. They even communicated to their Pakistani counterpart to urge the GOP to identify and prosecute the perpetrators immediately. Further, the Afghan Embassy and Consulate sought immunity of the country's diplomat and their families in adherence to international treaties and commitments.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces with great regret that on July 16, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, were abducted and severely tortured by unknown individuals on their way home," the statement read.

"Ms. Alikhail is now in the hospital under medical care after being released from the kidnappers' ward," the statement further read.