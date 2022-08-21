Daughter Of Man Known As 'Putin's Brain' Killed In Car Explosion Near Moscow: Report

In a major development, the daughter of pro-Kremlin ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” was reportedly killed in a car explosion on Saturday. According to the Russian news agency, TASS, news outlets Baza and 112 reported that Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed in the blast. Media reports claimed the blast occurred outside Moscow when she was driving her father's car after returning home from a literature and music festival. Further, the media report said Dugin was supposed to drive the vehicle in which his daughter was travelling. However, at the last moment, the decision was changed and Darya took another car,Pyotr Lundstrem, a Russian violinist quoted by the outlet as saying.

Lundstrem further claimed that the ill-fated father was right behind his daughter's car and had watched the whole episode. On the other hand, Russian proxy leader, Denis Pushilin, took to Telegram and ascertained that the attack was meant for Alexander "but unfortunately killed his daughter". "Yes, a very adverse event; I knew Darya personally. The exploded car belongs to Alexander Dugin. This was the father’s vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way. When he returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target," Andrey Krasnov, head of the Russian social movement, told TASS. Besides, other pro-Russian news channels claimed that the attack was allegedly carried out by Ukrainians and called on Russians to avenge Dugina’s death.

Who is Alexander Dugin and his daughter Darya Dugina?

Notably, Dugin, a Russian political philosopher, analyst, and strategist known for views widely characterised as fascist, is considered the driving force behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine.



On the other hand, his daughter Darya was dubbed as outspoken in her support of the war against Ukraine. Earlier in April, when Ukraine presented evidence related to the brutal killings of civilians in Bucha and Irpin, Durgina, in an interview with a Russian news channel, contested that the US was behind the attack. Subsequently, the Biden administration sanctioned her underscoring her role in influencing the Russian operation against Kyiv.

Image: ANI/Twitter