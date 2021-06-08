David Attenborough Says 'crime Has Been Committed' By Humans With Climate Change

The founding member of the 1960 World Wildlife Fund, filmmaker and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough on Monday raised an alarm about the environmental crisis as he said that “a crime has been committed” in context to the humans’ activities on the planet that are damaging to the environment. The long-time environmentalist who had released a Netflix documentary and a book titled A Life on Our Planet told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes that he is always “cautious about crying wolf,” as the 95-year-old reiterated his concerns about the environmental hazards and their implications on the human lives.

When asked why he calls his film ‘a witness statement,’ which Cooper reiterated “is given when a crime has been committed,” Sir David Attenborough said that “Yeah, well, a crime has been committed” in context to the environment. “And it so happens that, I’m of such an age, that I was able to see it beginning,” he further added in the live-streamed address. The advocate of environmental wellbeing who had explored the globe during the “Life On Earth” series for the BBC, told Cooper that the humans had replaced the wild with the tame and that our planet is headed for a disaster. Further in his warnings, Attenborough said that the things “are dire”, although adding that it was still living an era where it can be “turned around”. He reiterated that there’s “hope.”

Speaking about the risks of climate change, rising sea levels, and damage to the ecosystem, Attenborough cautioned that humans urgently needed to learn how to work with nature rather than against it to mitigate the impact and minimize the destruction of the natural environment due to the human activities. Attenborough has witnessed decades of change in the environment due to urbanization and human development activities. He has explored the natural world for nearly 70 years starting from the Zoo Quest that aired in 1954, to the Life on Earth series launched in 1979, and eventually Planet Earth in (2006). The environmentalist lamented the long-lasting damages humans caused to nature.

“We went on this reef, which I knew, and it was like a cemetery because all the corals had died. They died because of a rise in temperature and acidity. We live in a finite world. Ultimately, we depend upon the natural world for every mouthful of food that we eat and indeed every lungful of air that we breathe,” Attenborough said during the conversation on 60 minutes.

Sir Attenborough supports Earth's conservation over living on Mars

Sir Attenborough called on the world to ditch fossil fuels.“We have all the power we need. Why should we go on poisoning life on earth?” He asked citing the renewable sources of energy. He added that when COVID-19 isolated people, they recognized the value of nature. “In the course of this particular pandemic that we’re going through, I think people are discovering that they need the natural world for their very sanity,” he said.

“People who have never listened to a bird song are suddenly thrilled, excited, supported, inspired by the natural world. And they realize they’re not apart from it. They are part of it.” He also ditched the ambitious theory of inhabiting other planets like Mars saying that humans needed to focus more on Earth and its conservation rather than going and living moon or elsewhere in the universe where there is “nothing else there but dust.”