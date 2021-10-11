David Card 'was Hoping To Go To Sleep' After Learning He Won Nobel Prize In Economics 2021

Laureate David Card said he was hoping to “go to sleep” after he received the call from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences informing him that he is one of the awardees of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics. According to the audio released by the academy of the interview with the newest laureate, Card received a call at his home. This call directed him from his home to the ‘weekend house’ where he and his wife, Cynthia Gessele were asked to reach. Earlier, an image was also shared on the official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize, showing Card talking with academy’s Adam Smith.

When asked about using real-world events to find the evidence of cultural relationships, Card said, “I do sometimes tell graduate students that crazy political regimes have a lot of disadvantages but one advantage is, they do create very good conditions for trying to do analysis.” Considering the difficulties in the analysis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the laureate that it was challenging because a range of activities was disrupted “all at once.”

“I bet you that 20-30 years from now, we’ll still be trying to sort that out..what exactly happened,” he said adding that the increase in unemployment, it’s “one of the worst recessions since the great depression or maybe even worse than great depression...So it’s something that people are going to struggle to interpret for many many decades.”

2021 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded jointly to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens, announced the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday, 11 October. In a statement, the academy said that the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 is awarded one half of the award to Card “for his empirical contributions to labour economics” and the other half to Angrist and Imbens “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

The Royal Swedish Academy also noted that all three laureates of the Nobel Prize in Economics 2021 have provided the world with “new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments. Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research.”

Major questions in social sciences dealing with cause and effect linked to immigration, longer education and its impact on future income were answered by the laureates using natural experiments. The official press statement added that by using natural experiments, Card has determined the labour market effects of minimum wages, immigration and education. Meanwhile, Angrist and Imbens analysed the effect of an extra year in school “demonstrating how precise conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments.”

More about David Card’s discoveries

While elaborating on this year's laureates’ discoveries, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences stated that Card’s studies from the early 1990s challenged the environment wisdom and led new analyses as well as additional insights. It results stated, “Among other things, that increasing the minimum wage does not necessarily lead to fewer jobs. We now know that the incomes of people who were born in a country can benefit from new immigration, while people who immigrated at an earlier time risk being negatively affected. We have also realised that resources in schools are far more important for students’ future labour market success than was previously thought.”

