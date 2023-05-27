Deadly Blast Rocks Afghanistan's Baghlan Province, At Least 16 Injured

At least 16 people were wounded Saturday as a deadly explosion occurred in Pole-Khomri city of Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan. The cause of the blast is unknown, according to Kabul-based Khaama Press. It is yet to establish whether the explosion has mounted any death toll. Those injured were rushed to a local hospital on May 27 for immediate treatment. Afghanistan's de facto government of the Taliban has not issued any formal statement on the blast yet. No groups have claimed responsibility for the explosion.

A significant spike in terrorist attacks and explosions in Afghanistan

Blasts have also previously occurred in this region in Afghanistan, and in most cases, the terrorist faction Islamic State or Daesh [ISIS] claimed responsibility. Since the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021 post US troop withdrawal, Afghanistan has witnessed a significant spike in terrorist attacks and explosions. This comes as the Taliban's de-facto regime has been giving assurances that Afghanistan has been safe and secure, despite that the conflict-ridden region has been marred with violence.

In January, an estimated 20 people were killed and 27 others sustained injuries after a massive explosion occurred near the building of the Taliban's Foreign Ministry. The sound of gunfire shots was also heard in the area. The injured were transferred to the emergency hospital located in the centre of Kabul city, and several citizens, at the time, had gathered at the hospital to search for those wounded and the victims. Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for the Kabul security department, in a tweet, had confirmed that the explosion was carried out in the vicinity of the foreign ministry. He had added that the security forces were deployed on the scene to ensure law and order. On the blast scene, ambulances were seen rescuing the injured people, as sounds of gunshots resonated in the background. The concerned authorities later noted that they were investigating the incident. A month earlier, a blast took place outside the military airport in Kabul, leaving several people dead and wounded.