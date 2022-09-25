Last Updated:

Deadly Cyclone Fiona Wreaks Havoc On Canada's Atlantic Coast

As Tropical cyclone Fiona hit land early on Saturday, it destroyed homes, tore off the roofs, and knocked out electricity to the great majority of Canada

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
As tropical cyclone Fiona wreak havoc, a large tree can be seen to be fallen over a house in Sydney, on September 24 

On Saturday, after the powerful Storm Fiona, a residence in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, was seen to be battling against strong winds. Since then, the house has disappeared at sea.

A man was cleaning up limbs and other debris from his street in Halifax as tropical storm Fiona leaves behind significant devastation.

On September 24, highway workers sweep up post-tropical storm Fiona's debris on the Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Workers in Halifax were lifting a downed line with a rake so that the machinery may reach fallen trees left over by tropical storm Fiona

On Saturday, a police roadblock was noticed along Havre-aux-Basques connecting Cap-aux-Meules to Havre-Aubert post-tropical storm Fiona. 

Following the landfall, a worker used an electronic lift to cut the branches of a fallen tree and remove damaged cables surrounding it

 A worker in Halifax was cutting a tree trunk that was uprooted due to the powerful tropical storm Fiona.

Destruction from Tropical Storm Fiona's aftermath was experienced at Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Saturday.

In Halifax, workers were removing damaged cables and fallen trees with the help of a large machine from the wreckage of tropical storm Fiona.

