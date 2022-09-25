Deadly Cyclone Fiona Wreaks Havoc On Canada's Atlantic Coast

Quick links:
As tropical cyclone Fiona wreak havoc, a large tree can be seen to be fallen over a house in Sydney, on September 24
On Saturday, after the powerful Storm Fiona, a residence in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, was seen to be battling against strong winds. Since then, the house has disappeared at sea.
A man was cleaning up limbs and other debris from his street in Halifax as tropical storm Fiona leaves behind significant devastation.
On September 24, highway workers sweep up post-tropical storm Fiona's debris on the Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Workers in Halifax were lifting a downed line with a rake so that the machinery may reach fallen trees left over by tropical storm Fiona
On Saturday, a police roadblock was noticed along Havre-aux-Basques connecting Cap-aux-Meules to Havre-Aubert post-tropical storm Fiona.
Following the landfall, a worker used an electronic lift to cut the branches of a fallen tree and remove damaged cables surrounding it
A worker in Halifax was cutting a tree trunk that was uprooted due to the powerful tropical storm Fiona.
Destruction from Tropical Storm Fiona's aftermath was experienced at Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Saturday.