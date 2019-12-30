Deadly Kazakh Crash May Have Been Caused By Wake Turbulence: Airline Chief

The chief of Kazakhstan airline Bek Air that crashed last week near Almaty said on December 30 that the accident might have been caused by wake turbulence. The Fokker 100 flight lost balance just after its take-off and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a two-story building. The officials have started an investigation into the matter.

Bek Air chief executive Nurlan Zhumasultanov blamed the air traffic controllers and added that the flight might have been cleared for take-off too soon. He said that wake turbulence persists for two-three minutes in calm weather - meaning for two or three minutes after the previous airplane has taken off.

READ: Kazakh Officials Investigating Causes Of Deadly Plane Crash

Death toll rises to 15

The death toll in Kazakhstan airplane crash increased to 15 after another person succumbed to injuries in the hospital on December 27, according to the reports. At least 60 people were taken to the hospital after the flight crashed near Almaty airport with over 100 people aboard. According to the health authorities, fifty people have been hospitalized out of whom 12 are in severe condition.

The Bek aircraft crashed near Almaty airport after the plane had disappeared from radars soon after takeoff, as per the reports. The Fokker 100 aircraft was flying to Nur-Sultan and it immediately started plummeting during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a two-story building, as per the civil aviation committee of Kazakhstan.

READ: Death Toll Reaches 15 In Kazakhstan Airplane Crash, Several Injured

National day of Mourning declared

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office has declared December 28 as the 'National Day for Mourning' following multiple deaths in the crash. Over 50 people were hospitalized on December 27. According to a statement, Almaty officials said that there was no fire and a rescue operation was mounted immediately after the crash. Reportedly 1,000 people went to be a part of rescue efforts at the site of crash which was covered in snow. The weather in Almaty was clear with mild sub-zero temperature that day - common at this time of the year.

READ: Kazakhstan: President Tokayev Declares Dec 28 As 'National Day For Mourning'

READ: Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Death Toll Reaches 15, Over 50 Hospitalised

