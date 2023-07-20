Deadly Shooting Jars New Zealand Ahead Of Women's World Cup Tournament | See Pics

Last Updated:

Deadly Shooting Jars New Zealand Ahead Of Women's World Cup Tournament

A shooting rampage sent shockwaves across New Zealand on Thursday morning when a gunman opened fire in Auckland and killed two people.

Deeksha Sharma
Auckland shooting
Terror ensued on the streets of Auckland, New Zealand, on July 20, 2023, when a shooter opened fire and killed two people. 

Auckland shooting
The gunman stormed a high-rise construction site on the morning of Thursday. Authorities quickly rushed to the scene and engaged in a fatal shootout. 

 

Auckland shooting
The gun battle resulted in the assailant's death and an officer sustaining injuries. Four civilians were also wounded. 

Auckland shooting
The deadly shooting took place near hotels where soccer teams from Norway and other countries were staying.  

Auckland shooting
Security was heightened as a result, and the tournament went on as planned. 

Auckland shooting
Construction workers sheltered on the roof top of a building in Auckland's central business district. 

Auckland shooting
“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual," New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins said after the shooting. 

Auckland shooting
This image shows an officer wounded in the shootout. The rampage occurred as the country prepared to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament. 

