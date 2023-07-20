Deadly Shooting Jars New Zealand Ahead Of Women's World Cup Tournament | See Pics

Quick links:
Terror ensued on the streets of Auckland, New Zealand, on July 20, 2023, when a shooter opened fire and killed two people.
The gunman stormed a high-rise construction site on the morning of Thursday. Authorities quickly rushed to the scene and engaged in a fatal shootout.
The gun battle resulted in the assailant's death and an officer sustaining injuries. Four civilians were also wounded.
The deadly shooting took place near hotels where soccer teams from Norway and other countries were staying.
Construction workers sheltered on the roof top of a building in Auckland's central business district.
“I want to reiterate that there is no wider national security threat. This appears to be the action of one individual," New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins said after the shooting.