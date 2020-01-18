Deaf Man From New York Sues Pornographic Websites | Here's Why

A deaf man in New York reportedly filed a class-action lawsuit against three pornographic websites as claimed that he cannot enjoy their content fully without closed captions. According to international media reports, Yaroslav Suris sued websites including Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn and their Canadian parent company MindGeek. In the lawsuit which was reportedly filed in Brooklyn federal court on January 16, Suris argues that the companies violated an anti-discrimination law called Americans with Disabilities Act.

Suri in a 23-page complaint wrote, “Without closed captioning, deaf and hard of hearing people cannot enjoy video content on the defendants' websites while the general public can”.

Earlier, Suris had reportedly also sued Fox News over similar violations. According to reports, in his lawsuit, he even mentioned several 'racy-sounding' videos that he wanted to watch. He further said that he wanted the porn sites to provide closed captioning. Suris is also seeking undisclosed damages and interests. However, PornHub Vice President Core Price in response to the lawsuit reportedly said that the website does, in fact, have a closed captions category. He also provided the link to an international media outlet.

Dozens of women sue porn website

In another case, a site, 'GirlsDoPorn', was reportedly sued by nearly two dozens women as they claimed that they were deceived and coerced into making sex videos without knowing the footage would be posted on the internet. The owners and operators of the San Diego-based porn website must pay $12.7 million after the judge found them liable for fraud and breach of contract for lying to women. The San Diego Superior Court Judge, who presided over a four-month-long trial, ruled in favour of all 22 plaintiffs and against a total of 13 defendants.

According to international media reports, among the defendants are website owners Michael James Pratt, Matthew Isaac Wolfe and adult film actor Ruben Andre Garcia. The judge further also granted the women's request for ownership rights to their images that appeared in videos produced by the defendants and were reportedly posted on several adult websites. In addition, the judge reportedly also ordered the defendants to take down the videos.

(With inputs from agencies)