Iran's Nuclear Deal Will Not Hinder Israel 'operations': Mossad Chief David Barnea

In his latest remarks, Mossad chief David Barnea stated that the Israeli spy agency would continue its "operations" against Iran even if the world powers sign a new nuclear deal with Tehran. Speaking at a counterterrorism conference in Herzliya on Monday, he clarified that Israel will not take part in the "farce" of a renewed nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran. "The deal is based on Iranian lies. Iran has sought to build a nuclear weapon that endangers Israel’s existence. The deal will easily help them reach this goal under international legitimization," Barnea stated, as per The Times of Israel.

The Mossad chief also warned the Iranian leadership against launching any direct or indirect attacks against Israel, saying that those attempts would result in a harsh retaliation. "We will not pursue the proxies, but the ones who armed them and gave the orders, and this will happen in Iran," Barnea added. He further claimed that Iran continues to fund terrorists even amid the ongoing talks with the United States and European nations to revive the stalled nuclear deal.

Iranian leadership uses terror as a substitute for diplomacy: Mossad chief

“It is state terrorism, ordered by Iranian leader Ali Khamenei and perpetrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian intelligence organizations. It is not spontaneous; it is planned, systematic, and strategic terror," the Mossad chief added. According to him, Iranian leadership uses terror as a substitute for diplomacy and to "extort countries" across the world. Since the resumption of discussions for Iran's 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Israel has been urging the US to cancel the deal with the rival country it accuses of supporting terrorist organisations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has hoped that the US and European nations will not agree to a new nuclear deal with Iran, which is stalled since 2015. According to him, European countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have made it clear that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be inked in the near future. The Israeli leader went on to say that the United States has also shown its disinterest in signing the new nuclear pact with Iran.