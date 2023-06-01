Death In Every Puff: Canada To Label Health Warning On Every Cigarette Stick

A grave warning on the dangerous effects of smoking will aim to stop smokers in Canada as they take a puff. In a historic announcement on Wednesday, the country said that it will make it mandatory for cigarette manufacturers to print health warnings on every single stick.

The move, which is the first of its kind in the world, will be implemented in various stages. It will begin with the rules going into effect this August, with retailers having to feature the warnings by the end of next April. King-size cigarettes will include the warnings by the end of this July, and regular-sized ones will do so by the end of April 2025, according to a press release by the Canadian government.

The warning messages, which will come in English and French, will range from “Tobacco smoke harms children" to “Cigarettes cause leukemia.” “The new Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations will be part of the Government of Canada’s continued efforts to help adults quit smoking, to protect youth and non-tobacco users from nicotine addiction, and to further reduce the appeal of tobacco,” Canadian health officials said in the release.

Canadian experts laud it as 'world precedent-setting measure'

According to them, labelling each cigarette will make it “virtually impossible” for smokers to ignore the warnings. "The new rule will “world precedent-setting measure that will reach every person who smokes with every puff,” said Rob Cunningham, a senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society.

The warnings are part of a list of measures that aim to bring down Canada's smoking population. The country's goal is to lower its tobacco use to less than 5% by 2035. “Tobacco use continues to be one of Canada’s most significant public health problems, and is the country’s leading preventable cause of disease and premature death. Our government is using every evidence-based tool at our disposal to help protect the health of Canadians, especially young people," said Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos.