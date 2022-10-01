Death Toll Of Suicide Bombing At Kabul Education Centre Soars To 35, States UNAMA

The death toll of the suicide bombing that was carried out on September 30 at an education centre in the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul, has reached to 35, according to the latest report released by the UN’s mission to Afghanistan.

A suicide bomber had struck an education centre in an area dominated by the Shiite community in the capital of Afghanistan on September 30. Initial reports stated that 19 people had been killed while 27 were wounded. The victims included teenagers who were taking university practice entry exams, a Taliban spokesman stated.

UNAMA human rights teams in Kabul helping establish accurate record of college attack in #Hazara neighbourhood.

Latest UN figures show at least 35 killed & 82 hurt. Majority of casualties are girls & young women.

All names need documenting & remembering & justice must be done. — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) October 1, 2022

According to the newly released figures by United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 35 people have been confirmed to have died as a result of the suicide bombing that was claimed to have been carried out by an affiliate of the notorious terror group, the ISKP (Islamic State of Khorasan Province). Moreover, at least 82 are injured.

Afghanistan’s Hazara community protest 'genocide’

The Islamic State terror group, infamous for its brutal and inhumane executions and barbaric deed, had claimed responsibility of the suicide bombing at the Kabul educational centre. However, IS (Also known as Daesh) has carried out repeated, abominable attacks on schools, hospitals and mosques in Dashti Barchi and other areas of the Shiite community’s dominance in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, dozens of women from the Hazara community defied a Taliban ban on rallies to protest the latest bloodshed against their community on October 1, a report stated.

Up to 50 women took to the streets and chanted, "Stop Hazara genocide, it's not a crime to be a Shiite", as they marched past a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi. Several victims of the attack are currently being treated at the same hospital.

Moreover, the report further states that jihadist terror groups like the Islamic State regard Shiites as heretics. The Taliban also regards the Hazara community as heathens, and rights groups accused the Taliban several times, of targeting them during their 20-year insurgency against the former United States-backed government.

Meanwhile, UNAMA called for the names of the victims to be documented and remembered while also demanding justice.

Image: AP