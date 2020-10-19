Vietnam: 90 People Killed As Floods And Landslides Wreak Havoc; 34 Still Missing

The Southeast Asian country Vietnam is going through a series of natural atrocities as floods and landslides have resulted in the death of 90 people and 34 have gone missing over the past 2 weeks. According to the latest report by the committee, the fatalities have mainly been reported from provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam. Torrential rains resulted in mass flooding in the country and a landslide in the central part of the country on October 18 buried at least 22 army personnel.

(An army officer stands at the site of a landslide at a forest ranger outpost in Thua Thien-Hue province, Vietnam. Image Credits: AP)

(Rescue workers recover bodies of army officers buried in a landslide in Thua Thien-Hue province, Vietnam. Image Credits: AP)

(Rescue workers travel by boat to access a flooded village in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. Image Credits: AP)

Natural disasters take a toll on Vietnam

According to the reports by ANI, as per October 19, around 37,500 households with 121,280 people in the localities of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue had been evacuated to safe areas. However, 121,700 houses were still deluged. As per the reports, heavy rainfall is expected in central localities which is contributing to high risk of floods. The floods have had a massive impact on poultry as well as nearly 531,800 were killed or swept away since October 6. Natural disasters also caused the erosion and damage in several national highways and local roads.

Heavy rains also contributed to landslides as there were two landslides reported by the state media recently. The recent landslide deeply affected an army camp and as a team of 100 rescuers dug through the mud to rescue the missing people. According to a local Vietnamese news agency, from October 19 onwards, schools in the central Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces have allowed students to stay home. This was done to ensure safety of the citizens amid the threat that the natural disaster have posed.

